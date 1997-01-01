Side effect(s) of Doripenem

Read the side effects of Doripenem as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache.- Vein inflammation.- Nausea, diarrhea.- Anemia, low number of white blood cells, decreased platelet count in blood.- Kidney impairment, vaginal itching or discharge.- Itching, rash, hives, toxic epidermal necrolysis.- Oral candidiasis.- Difficulty in breathing.- Swelling of face, lips, tongue, or throat.- Increased levels of hepatic enzymes.- Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.* Avoid excess dosage; prolonged use may result in Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhoea (CDAD).