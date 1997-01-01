Side effect(s) of Doripenem

Read the side effects of Doripenem as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
- Headache.Heart
- Vein inflammation.Gastrointestinal
- Nausea, diarrhea.Blood
- Anemia, low number of white blood cells, decreased platelet count in blood.Genitourinary
- Kidney impairment, vaginal itching or discharge.Skin
- Itching, rash, hives, toxic epidermal necrolysis.Infection
- Oral candidiasis.Respiratory
- Difficulty in breathing.General
- Swelling of face, lips, tongue, or throat. Lab Tests
- Increased levels of hepatic enzymes.Hypersensitivity
- Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage; prolonged use may result in Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhoea (CDAD).