Side effect(s) of Donepezil

Read the side effects of Donepezil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most frequent
-
Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue and loss of appetite.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, generalized pain and fatigue.
Heart
-
Fainting.
Blood
-
Bruising.
Metabolic
-
Decreased weight.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle cramps and joint inflammation.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, dizziness, depression, abnormal dreams and drowsiness.
Genitourinary
-
Frequent urination.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.