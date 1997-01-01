Side effect(s) of Dolasetron Mesylate Injection

Read the side effects of Dolasetron Mesylate Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, diarrhea, fever, fatigue, liver function abnormal, abdominal pain, high blood pressure, pain, dizziness, and chills/shivering.- Rash, increased sweating.- Constipation, indigestion, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and inflammation of pancreas.- Taste perversion, abnormal vision, ringing in the ear and sensitivity to light.- Blood in urine, nosebleed, prolonged prothrombin time, PTT increased, anemia, purpura, blood clot, decrease in platelet counts.- Anaphylactic reaction, swelling in the face, and hives.- Increased alkaline phosphatase level.- Muscle pain, joint pain.- Flushing, fainting, tingling, tremor, incoordination, twitching, agitation, sleep disorder, depersonalization, confusion, anxiety and abnormal dreaming.- Difficulty in breathing and asthma.- Painful urination, urinary frequency and acute kidney failure.* Avoid excess dosage.