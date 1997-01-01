Side effect(s) of Dolasetron Mesylate Injection

Read the side effects of Dolasetron Mesylate Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, diarrhea, fever, fatigue, liver function abnormal, abdominal pain, high blood pressure, pain, dizziness, and chills/shivering.
Skin
-
Rash, increased sweating.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, indigestion, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and inflammation of pancreas.
Eye and ENT
-
Taste perversion, abnormal vision, ringing in the ear and sensitivity to light.
Blood
-
Blood in urine, nosebleed, prolonged prothrombin time, PTT increased, anemia, purpura, blood clot, decrease in platelet counts.
Hypersensitivity
-
Anaphylactic reaction, swelling in the face, and hives.
Metabolic
-
Increased alkaline phosphatase level.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, joint pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Flushing, fainting, tingling, tremor, incoordination, twitching, agitation, sleep disorder, depersonalization, confusion, anxiety and abnormal dreaming.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing and asthma.
Genitourinary
-
Painful urination, urinary frequency and acute kidney failure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.