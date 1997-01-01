Side effect(s) of Divalproex

Read the side effects of Divalproex as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash.
Body as a Whole
-
Chest pain, chills, fever, neck pain and neck rigidity.
Heart
-
High/low blood pressure, fast heart rate and dilation of blood vessels.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, fecal incontinence, flatulence, inflammation of gastrointestinal tract/tongue and mouth infection.
Blood
-
Bruising.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the extremities and weight gain.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, leg cramps and twitching.
Central Nervous System
-
Abnormal dreams, abnormal gait, agitation, in-coordination, muscle rigidity, memory loss, sleeplessness, tingling, involuntary movements, abnormal thinking and fainting.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing and inflammation of nose.
Skin
-
Hair loss, skin scar, dry skin, boils, rash, itching and dandruff.
Eye and ENT
-
Lazy eye, inflammation of eyes, dry eyes, double vision, deafness, ear/eye pain and ringing in the ear.
Genitourinary
-
Painful menstrual period/urination, urinary incontinence and vaginal inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* It may lead to poor blood clots.
* Monitor blood counts, liver and kidney functions regularly while taking this medication.