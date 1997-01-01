Side effect(s) of Divalproex

Read the side effects of Divalproex as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash.- Chest pain, chills, fever, neck pain and neck rigidity.- High/low blood pressure, fast heart rate and dilation of blood vessels.- Loss of appetite, fecal incontinence, flatulence, inflammation of gastrointestinal tract/tongue and mouth infection.- Bruising.- Swelling in the extremities and weight gain.- Joint pain, leg cramps and twitching.- Abnormal dreams, abnormal gait, agitation, in-coordination, muscle rigidity, memory loss, sleeplessness, tingling, involuntary movements, abnormal thinking and fainting.- Difficulty in breathing and inflammation of nose.- Hair loss, skin scar, dry skin, boils, rash, itching and dandruff.- Lazy eye, inflammation of eyes, dry eyes, double vision, deafness, ear/eye pain and ringing in the ear.- Painful menstrual period/urination, urinary incontinence and vaginal inflammation.* It may lead to poor blood clots.* Monitor blood counts, liver and kidney functions regularly while taking this medication.