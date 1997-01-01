medindia
Side effect(s) of Divalproex

Read the side effects of Divalproex as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash.

Body as a Whole- Chest pain, chills, fever, neck pain and neck rigidity.

Heart- High/low blood pressure, fast heart rate and dilation of blood vessels.

Gastrointestinal- Loss of appetite, fecal incontinence, flatulence, inflammation of gastrointestinal tract/tongue and mouth infection.

Blood- Bruising.

Metabolic - Swelling in the extremities and weight gain.

Musculoskeletal- Joint pain, leg cramps and twitching.

Central Nervous System- Abnormal dreams, abnormal gait, agitation, in-coordination, muscle rigidity, memory loss, sleeplessness, tingling, involuntary movements, abnormal thinking and fainting.

Respiratory - Difficulty in breathing and inflammation of nose.

Skin - Hair loss, skin scar, dry skin, boils, rash, itching and dandruff.

Eye and ENT- Lazy eye, inflammation of eyes, dry eyes, double vision, deafness, ear/eye pain and ringing in the ear.

Genitourinary- Painful menstrual period/urination, urinary incontinence and vaginal inflammation.


Other Precautions : * It may lead to poor blood clots.
* Monitor blood counts, liver and kidney functions regularly while taking this medication.

Divalproex - Information

Divalproex is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for bipolar disorder, epilepsy and to prevent migraine
Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
