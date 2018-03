Side effect(s) of Diphenylpyraline

Read the side effects of Diphenylpyraline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Sedation, inability to concentrate, diminished alertness, rarely seizures Dry mouth , constipationBlurring of vision, dry eyes , worsening of glaucoma Palpitations , abnormal heart rhythmsAllergic reactions, ringing in the earsDo not use the drug if you need to drive or use heavy machinery.