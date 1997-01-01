Side effect(s) of Diphenylpyraline

Read the side effects of Diphenylpyraline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Nervous system:
Sedation, inability to concentrate, diminished alertness, rarely seizures
Digestive tract: Dry mouth
, constipation
Urinary tract: Urinary retention
Eyes:
Blurring of vision, dry eyes
, worsening of glaucoma
Heart: Palpitations
, abnormal heart rhythms
Others:
Allergic reactions, ringing in the ears
Other Precautions :
• Do not use the drug if you need to drive or use heavy machinery.