Side effect(s) of Diphenoxylate and Atropine

Read the side effects of Diphenoxylate and Atropine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Numbness of extremities, emotion, depression, uneasiness, confusion, sedation, drowsiness, dizziness, restlessness, and headache.- Anaphylaxis, fluid retention, hives, swelling of the gums, itching.- Toxic megacolon, paralytic ileus, inflammation of pancreas, vomiting, nausea, and loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort.* Avoid excess dosage.