Side effect(s) of Dimethindene

Read the side effects of Dimethindene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
CNS depression, excitation, dryness of mouth and headache.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate andabnormal heart rhythm.
Local
-
Allergic reactions, burning and dryness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, dry mouth, constipation, and stomach upset.
Miscellaneous
-
Increased sputum, urinary retention, blurred vision and blood dyscrasias.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.