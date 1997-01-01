Side effect(s) of Dimercaprol

Read the side effects of Dimercaprol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Antihistamines given 30min before this medication reduce the intensity of adverse effects.- Hypertension, tachycardia, nausea, vomiting, burning sensation of lips, inflammation of mucous membranes, sweating, cramps, and headache.- CNS stimulation, headache, tingling, malaise.- Abdominal pain.- Pain and abscess.- Increased tears, throat pain, eye pain, runny nose.- Fever, sweating of the forehead, hands and other areas.*Avoid overdose, otherwise it may lead to extreme drowsiness.