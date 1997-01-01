Side effect(s) of Diltiazem

Read the side effects of Diltiazem as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, depression, hallucinations, sleeplessness, tremor, dizziness, fatigue and flushing.- Nausea, increased thirst, vomiting, GI discomfort and gum swelling.- Rash, redness and photosensitivity.- Liver inflammation.- Eye irritation and ringing in the ear.- Dry mouth, ankle swelling, low blood pressure and shortness of breath.* Avoid excess dosage.