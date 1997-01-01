Side effect(s) of Diltiazem

Read the side effects of Diltiazem as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Headache, depression, hallucinations, sleeplessness, tremor, dizziness, fatigue and flushing.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, increased thirst, vomiting, GI discomfort and gum swelling.
Skin
Rash, redness and photosensitivity.
Liver
Liver inflammation.
Eye and ENT
Eye irritation and ringing in the ear.
Miscellaneous
Dry mouth, ankle swelling, low blood pressure and shortness of breath.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.