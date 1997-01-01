Side effect(s) of Dienogest and Estradiol Valerate

Read the side effects of Dienogest and Estradiol Valerate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache.
Common
-
Irregular periods, breast pain, discomfort or tenderness, nausea or vomiting, acne and increased weight.
Serious reactions
-
Deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, benign tumor of the liver, uterine cancer, and ruptured ovarian cyst.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.