Side effect(s) of Dienestrol

Read the side effects of Dienestrol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Increase in size of uterine fibromyoma, vaginal infection, bleeding, spotting, change in menstrual flow, painful menstruation, premenstrual-like syndrome, absence of menstrual periods, cystitis-like syndrome, breast tenderness, breast enlargement, milk secretion.- Jaundice, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and bloating.- Redness of the skin, eruption, loss of scalp hair, excessive hair growth over the body surface.- Refraction, intolerance to contact lenses.- Mental depression, headache, migraine, dizziness and involuntary muscle movement.- Reduced carbohydrate tolerance, aggravation of porphyria, fluid retention, changes in libido, increase or decrease in weight.* Avoid excess dosage.