Side effect(s) of Dienestrol

Read the side effects of Dienestrol as described in the medical literature.
Genitourinary
Increase in size of uterine fibromyoma, vaginal infection, bleeding, spotting, change in menstrual flow, painful menstruation, premenstrual-like syndrome, absence of menstrual periods, cystitis-like syndrome, breast tenderness, breast enlargement, milk secretion.
Gastrointestinal
Jaundice, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and bloating.
Skin
Redness of the skin, eruption, loss of scalp hair, excessive hair growth over the body surface.
Eyes
Refraction, intolerance to contact lenses.
Central Nervous System
Mental depression, headache, migraine, dizziness and involuntary muscle movement.
Miscellaneous
Reduced carbohydrate tolerance, aggravation of porphyria, fluid retention, changes in libido, increase or decrease in weight.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.