Side effect(s) of Dicyclomine

Read the side effects of Dicyclomine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, nausea, vomiting, constipation, bloated feeling, abdominal pain, loss of taste and appetite.
♦
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, light-headedness, tingling, headache, drowsiness, weakness, nervousness, numbness, mental confusion and/or excitement lethargy, fainting, speech disturbances, sleeplessness, amnesia, agitation, delusion, disorientation, hallucination.
Eye
-
Blurred vision, double vision, dilatation of blood vessels and increased eye pressure.
Skin
-
Rash, hives, itching and other dermal manifestations.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary hesitancy and urinary retention.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate and palpitations.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Miscellaneous
-
Decreased sweating, nasal stuffiness or congestion, sneezing, throat congestion, impotence and suppression of milk secretion.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.