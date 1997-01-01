Side effect(s) of Diclofenac Sodium (Topical Solution)

Read the side effects of Diclofenac Sodium (Topical Solution) as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Local
-
Dryness, redness, induration, vesicles, itching, dilatation of blood vessels, pimples and hives.
Body as a Whole
-
Abdominal pain, accidental injury, allergic reaction, weakness, back pain, body odor, chest pain, fluid retention, face swelling, unpleasant odors, headache, lack of drug effect, neck rigidity, pain.
Heart
-
Palpitation, heart disorder.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, dry mouth, indigestion, stomach flu, decreased appetite, mouth ulcer, nausea, rectal bleeding.
Metabolic
-
Increased creatinine levels.
Musculoskeletal
-
Leg cramps, muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Depression, dizziness, drowsiness, lethargy, tingling.
Respiratory
-
Asthma, difficulty in breathing, spasm of the larynx, throat inflammation.
Skin
-
Inflammation, dry skin, itching, rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Abnormal vision, blurred vision, cataract, ear pain, eye disorder, eye pain, taste perversion.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.