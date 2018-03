Side effect(s) of Diclofenac Sodium and Misoprostol

Read the side effects of Diclofenac Sodium and Misoprostol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Gastrointestinal bleeding, esophageal ulceration, vomiting of blood, gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GST), rectal bleeding, peptic ulcer, gastrointestinal perforation.- Postmenopausal vaginal bleeding, breast pain, painful periods, intermenstrual bleeding, vaginal discharge, menstrual disorders, excessive bleeding.- Irregular heartbeat, atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure(CHF), hypertension, hypotension, palpitations, inflammation of a vein, loss of consciousness, premature ventricular contractions.- Coma, convulsions, depression, dizziness, hallucinations, psychotic reaction, drowsiness, headache, meningitis, stroke, insomnia, pain in one or more nerves, anxiety, impaired concentration, confusion, disorientation, abnormal dreams , irritability, nervousness, fear.- Photosensitivity, skin ulceration, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, acne, rash, increased sweating, toxic epidermal necrolysis(TEN).- Urinary bladder inflammation, RBC in urine, interstitial nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, papillary necrosis, proteinuria, renal failure, urinary tract infection.- Low level of WBC, blood disorders, eosinophilia, enlargement of lymph nodes, reduction in RBC.- Abnormal hepatic function, hepatitis, jaundice, liver failure, pancreatitis.- Swelling, laryngeal/pharyngeal edema, hives.- Pneumonia, pulmonary embolism, respiratory depression.- Impotence, perineal pain.- Joint pain, muscle pain.- Blood infection, weakness, fever, chills, death.* Avoid excess dosage.