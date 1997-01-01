Side effect(s) of Dichlorphenamide

Read the side effects of Dichlorphenamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling.- Lack of coordination, tremor, tinnitus, headache, weakness, nervousness, lump in one's throat, lassitude, depression, confusion, disorientation and dizziness.- Constipation and liver insufficiency.- Loss of weight, metabolic acidosis, electrolyte imbalance and increased level of urea in blood.- Skin eruptions, itching and fever.- Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Urinary frequency, kidney stone and phosphate in urine.*Avoid excess dosage.