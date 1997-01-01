Side effect(s) of Dichlorphenamide

Read the side effects of Dichlorphenamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling.
Central Nervous System
-
Lack of coordination, tremor, tinnitus, headache, weakness, nervousness, lump in one's throat, lassitude, depression, confusion, disorientation and dizziness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation and liver insufficiency.
Metabolic
-
Loss of weight, metabolic acidosis, electrolyte imbalance and increased level of urea in blood.
Hypersensitivity
-
Skin eruptions, itching and fever.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary frequency, kidney stone and phosphate in urine.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.