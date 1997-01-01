Side effect(s) of Diazoxide

Read the side effects of Diazoxide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Heart failure, coma and high blood glucose with the presence of ketones in the urine.- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, ileus, diarrhea, and transient loss of taste.- Fast heart rate, low/high blood pressure, palpitations, and chest pain.- Eosinophilia.- Increased level of liver enzyme.- Decreased urinary output and blood in urine.- Anxiety, dizziness, sleeplessness, tingling, itching and extrapyramidal signs.- Cataracts, blurred vision, double vision and increased tears.- Weakness of bone.- Sin inflammation and loss of scalp hair.- Gout, fever, pancreatic necrosis, spontaneous flow of milk from the nipple and enlargement of lump in breast.* Avoid excess dosage.