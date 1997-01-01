Side effect(s) of Diazoxide

Read the side effects of Diazoxide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Heart failure, coma and high blood glucose with the presence of ketones in the urine.
Gastrointestinal
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, ileus, diarrhea, and transient loss of taste.
Heart
Fast heart rate, low/high blood pressure, palpitations, and chest pain.
Blood
Eosinophilia.
Liver
Increased level of liver enzyme.
Genitourinary
Decreased urinary output and blood in urine.
Central Nervous System
Anxiety, dizziness, sleeplessness, tingling, itching and extrapyramidal signs.
Eye
Cataracts, blurred vision, double vision and increased tears.
Musculoskeletal
Weakness of bone.
Skin
Sin inflammation and loss of scalp hair.
Miscellaneous
Gout, fever, pancreatic necrosis, spontaneous flow of milk from the nipple and enlargement of lump in breast.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.