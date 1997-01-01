Side effect(s) of Dextroamphetamine

Read the side effects of Dextroamphetamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most frequent
-
Loss of appetite, sleeplessness, dizziness, emotional lability, depression, anxiety, headache, weakness and fast heart rate.
General
-
Abdominal pain, (stomach ache), fever, infection, accidental injury and fatigue.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, vomiting, nausea and indigestion.
Central Nervous System
-
Nervousness and dizziness.
Metabolic
-
Weight loss.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence and changes in sexual drive.
Allergic reactions
-
Hives.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage and long-term use of this medication.