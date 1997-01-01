Side effect(s) of Dextroamphetamine

Read the side effects of Dextroamphetamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of appetite, sleeplessness, dizziness, emotional lability, depression, anxiety, headache, weakness and fast heart rate.- Abdominal pain, (stomach ache), fever, infection, accidental injury and fatigue.- Dry mouth, vomiting, nausea and indigestion.- Nervousness and dizziness.- Weight loss.- Impotence and changes in sexual drive.- Hives.* Avoid excess dosage and long-term use of this medication.