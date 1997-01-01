Side effect(s) of Dexmethylphenidate Hcl

♦

blurred vision

♦

seizures

Read the side effects of Dexmethylphenidate Hcl as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Twitching, loss of appetite, sleeplessness and fast heart rate.- Abdominal pain,, slowing growth in children and fever.- Chest pain, irregular heart beat, palpitations,Increased or decreased blood pressure, increased or decreased pulse and fast heart rate.- Nausea.- Skin rash, hives, fever, joint pain, skin inflammation, redness and bruising.- Dizziness, drowsiness,and headache.- Decrease in white blood cells and anemia.- Abnormal liver function tests and elevated liver enzymes level.- Depression and aggressive behavior.- Hair loss.* Avoid excess dosage.* It may cause heart attack, stroke and sudden death in patients with heart defects, extreme caution needed in those patients.