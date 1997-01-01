Side effect(s) of Dexmethylphenidate Hcl

Read the side effects of Dexmethylphenidate Hcl as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most common
-
Twitching, loss of appetite, sleeplessness and fast heart rate.
♦Body as a Whole
-
Abdominal pain, blurred vision
, slowing growth in children and fever.
Heart
-
Chest pain, irregular heart beat, palpitations,Increased or decreased blood pressure, increased or decreased pulse and fast heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
- Nausea.
Hypersensitivity
-
Skin rash, hives, fever, joint pain, skin inflammation, redness and bruising.
♦Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, seizures
and headache.
Blood/lymphatic
-
Decrease in white blood cells and anemia.
Liver
-
Abnormal liver function tests and elevated liver enzymes level.
Psychiatric
-
Depression and aggressive behavior.
Skin
-
Hair loss.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.
* It may cause heart attack, stroke and sudden death in patients with heart defects, extreme caution needed in those patients.