Side effect(s) of Dexamethasone Oral

Read the side effects of Dexamethasone Oral as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Severe allergic reactions such as rash, hives, itching and trouble in breathing.- Slow/fast heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, poor blood circulation, heart enlargement, heart failure, blocks, high blood pressure, heart attack and fainting.- Pimples, skin inflammation, redness, dry skin, impaired wound healing, and increased sweating.- Abdominal distention, elevation in serum liver enzyme levels, liver enlargement, increased appetite, nausea, inflammation of pancreas and ulcer.- Fluid imbalance.- Cell death in thighbone, loss of muscle mass, muscle weakness, joint inflammation and vertebral compression fractures.- Convulsions, depression, emotional instability, headache, sleeplessness, mood swings, nerve disease, tingling and personality changes.- Increased eye pressure.- Abnormal fat deposits, uneasiness and weight gain.* Avoid contact with people with infections.