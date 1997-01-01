Side effect(s) of Dexamethasone Oral

Read the side effects of Dexamethasone Oral as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Allergic reactions
Severe allergic reactions such as rash, hives, itching and trouble in breathing.
Heart
Slow/fast heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, poor blood circulation, heart enlargement, heart failure, blocks, high blood pressure, heart attack and fainting.
Skin
Pimples, skin inflammation, redness, dry skin, impaired wound healing, and increased sweating.
Gastrointestinal
Abdominal distention, elevation in serum liver enzyme levels, liver enlargement, increased appetite, nausea, inflammation of pancreas and ulcer.
Metabolic
Fluid imbalance.
Musculoskeletal
Cell death in thighbone, loss of muscle mass, muscle weakness, joint inflammation and vertebral compression fractures.
Central Nervous System
Convulsions, depression, emotional instability, headache, sleeplessness, mood swings, nerve disease, tingling and personality changes.
Eye
Increased eye pressure.
Miscellaneous
Abnormal fat deposits, uneasiness and weight gain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid contact with people with infections.