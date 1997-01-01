Side effect(s) of Desogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol

Read the side effects of Desogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Serious Effects
-
Inflammation of vein, blood clot formation within veins, blood clot in lungs, heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, gallbladder disease, liver tumors.
Genitourinary
-
Breast tenderness or enlargement, absence of menstrual cycle, inflammation of vagina, including fungal infection, vaginal spotting or breakthrough bleeding; missed menstrual period.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, change in weight or appetite (increase or decrease), abdominal pain, cramps and bloating.
Central Nervous System
-
Migraine, headache, dizziness; nervousness; fainting, slurred speech, weakness, mood swings.
Respiratory
-
Shortness of breath
Skin
-
Rash, bruising.
Hypersensitivity
-
Severe allergic reaction including hives, angioedema, and severe reactions with respiratory and circulatory symptoms, even resulting in death.
Potentially Fatal
: Breast, cervical or vaginal cancer may occur in people at risk for these cancers.
Other Precautions :
*It may result in problems for contact lens users.