Side effect(s) of Desipramine

Read the side effects of Desipramine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low/high blood pressure, palpitations, heart block, heart attack, stroke, abnormal heart rhythm, fast heart rate and sudden death.- Confusion, hallucinations, disorientation, delusions, anxiety, restlessness, agitation, sleeplessness and abnormal dreams.- Numbness, tingling, incoordination, tremors, nerve disease, seizures and alterations in EEG patterns.- Dry mouth, blurred vision, visual disturbances, dilatation of pupil and increased eye pressure.- Skin rash, hives, itching, photosensitivity, swelling in the face and tongue or general and fever.- Bone marrow depression.- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, peculiar taste, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, black tongue, jaundice, liver inflammation, constipation, intestinal obstruction.- Breast enlargement in male, milk secretion in the female, increased or decreased sexual drive, impotence, painful ejaculation, testicular swelling, urinary retention, delayed urination and dilation of urinary tract.- Weight gain or loss, flushing, urinary frequency, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, headache, fever and hair loss.* Patient may develop with increased risk of neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS) with the following symptoms: confusion, abnormal thinking, fast or irregular heartbeat, sweating, fever and muscle stiffness. If it is so consult with your doctor.* Avoid becoming overheated; otherwise heat stroke may occur.