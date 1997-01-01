Side effect(s) of Demeclocycline

Read the side effects of Demeclocycline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, inflammation of the tongue, difficulty in swallowing, intestinal inflammation, and inflammatory lesions.- Rashes, redness of the skin, pigmentation, sensitivity to light.- Acute kidney failure.- Hives, swelling in the face and neack, shock, lung infection with eosinophilia.- Anemia, decrease in platelets and white blood cells.- Dizziness, headache, ringing in the ear, stroke and visual disturbances.*Avoid excess dosage.