Side effect(s) of Demeclocycline

Read the side effects of Demeclocycline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, inflammation of the tongue, difficulty in swallowing, intestinal inflammation, and inflammatory lesions.
Skin
-
Rashes, redness of the skin, pigmentation, sensitivity to light.
Genitourinary
-
Acute kidney failure.
Hypersensitivity
-
Hives, swelling in the face and neack, shock, lung infection with eosinophilia.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in platelets and white blood cells.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, headache, ringing in the ear, stroke and visual disturbances.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.