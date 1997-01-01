Side effect(s) of Delavirdine

Read the side effects of Delavirdine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal cramps, distention, pain; accumulation of pus, allergic reaction, chills, fluid retention, fever, infection and uneasiness.- Abnormal heart rate and rhythm, heart insufficiency, heart muscle problem, high blood pressure, headache, blood vessels disorder, and low blood pressure.- Loss of appetite, bloody stool, intestinal inflammation, constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, indigestion, difficulty in swallowing, enteritis at all levels, burping or belching, fecal incontinence, flatulence, gagging, stomach inflammation, reflux, gastrointestinal bleeding, gum inflammation, gum bleeding, liver enlargement, increased appetite, increased saliva, increased thirst, jaundice, mouth or tongue inflammation or ulcers, liver/pancreas inflammation, tooth abscess, and toothache.- Bruising, eosinophilia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets and prolonged blood clotting time.- Decrease or increase in blood minerals.- Joint pain/inflammation, bone disorder, bone pain, muscle pain, tendon disorder, and low calcium.- Abnormal coordination, agitation, memory loss, change in dreams, confusion, decreased sexual activity, disorientation, dizziness, emotional lability, hallucination, increased muscle tone, impaired concentration, manic symptoms, muscle cramp, nervousness, night blindness, paralysis, restlessness, sleep cycle disorder, drowsiness, tingling, tremor, vertigo, and weakness.- Chest congestion, difficulty in breathing, nose bleed, hiccups, pneumonia, and nose inflammation.- Life threatening allergic reactions, skin inflammation, increased sweating, discolored skin, dry skin, redness, fungal infection, hair loss, nail disorder, itching, skin scar, skin nodule, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, hives, rash, and wart.- Blurred vision, eye inflammation, double vision, dry eyes, ear pain, sensitivity to light, taste perversion, and ringing in the ear.- Absence of menstrual periods, breast enlargement, kidney stone, blood urine, impaired urination, impotence, kidney pain, irregular periods, nighttime urination, testicular pain, urinary tract infection, and vaginal infection.* Avoid excess dosage.