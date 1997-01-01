Side effect(s) of Degarelix

Read the side effects of Degarelix as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Hot flashes, high blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
Fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, sleeplessness.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea, constipation, nausea.
Genitourinary
Urinary tract infection, erectile dysfunction, breast enlargement in males, testicular atrophy.
Local
Pain, redness, swelling, induration, nodule.
Metabolic
Increased weight.
Musculoskeletal
Back pain, joint pain.
Miscellaneous
Chills, fever, night sweats, excessive sweating, decreased bone density.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.