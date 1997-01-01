Side effect(s) of Decitabine

Read the side effects of Decitabine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, fatigue, fever, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, and sugar.
Blood
-
Inflammation of lymph nodes.
Heart
-
Lung swelling, low blood pressure and blood clot events.
Eye
-
Blurred vision.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, abdominal pain, mouth ulcer, indigestion, gum bleeding, piles, loose stools, tongue ulceration, difficulty in swallowing, lip ulceration, abdominal distension, abdominal pain upper, gastro-esophageal reflux disease and burning mouth syndrome (BMS).
General
-
Swelling in the extremities, rigors, pain, lethargy, tenderness, fall, chest discomfort, uneasiness, injection site swelling, pain and irritation.
Liver
-
Increase in liver enzyme levels.
Injury
-
Transfusion reaction and abrasion.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite, dehydration and decrease in blood minerals.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, pain in limb, back pain, chest wall pain and muscle pain.
Central Nervous system
-
Headache, dizziness, sensory loss, sleeplessness, confusion, and anxiety.
Genitourinary
-
Painful urination, urinary frequency and urinary tract infection.
Respiratory
-
Cough, crackles lung, decreased breath sounds and oxygen.
Skin
-
Blister, redness, rash, lesion, itching, hair loss, hives and swelling in the face.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.