Side effect(s) of Decitabine

Read the side effects of Decitabine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, fatigue, fever, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, and sugar.- Inflammation of lymph nodes.- Lung swelling, low blood pressure and blood clot events.- Blurred vision.- Vomiting, abdominal pain, mouth ulcer, indigestion, gum bleeding, piles, loose stools, tongue ulceration, difficulty in swallowing, lip ulceration, abdominal distension, abdominal pain upper, gastro-esophageal reflux disease and burning mouth syndrome (BMS).- Swelling in the extremities, rigors, pain, lethargy, tenderness, fall, chest discomfort, uneasiness, injection site swelling, pain and irritation.- Increase in liver enzyme levels.- Transfusion reaction and abrasion.- Loss of appetite, dehydration and decrease in blood minerals.- Joint pain, pain in limb, back pain, chest wall pain and muscle pain.- Headache, dizziness, sensory loss, sleeplessness, confusion, and anxiety.- Painful urination, urinary frequency and urinary tract infection.- Cough, crackles lung, decreased breath sounds and oxygen.- Blister, redness, rash, lesion, itching, hair loss, hives and swelling in the face.* Avoid excess dosage.