Side effect(s) of Dasatinib

Read the side effects of Dasatinib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, confusion, depression, mood or mental changes, signs of bleeding in the brain, seizures.
Heart
-
Chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, sores in the mouth, severe or persistent diarrhea, blood in the vomit.
Skin
-
Skin rash, peeling skin, red, swollen, or blistered skin.
Miscellaneous
-
Muscle pain, tiredness, weight loss, change in the amount of urine, dry cough, fainting, irritation or, ringing in the ears.
Other Precautions :
*Use with caution in patients receiving anticoagulants or medications that may inhibit platelet function.