Side effect(s) of Dasatinib

Read the side effects of Dasatinib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, dizziness, confusion, depression, mood or mental changes, signs of bleeding in the brain, seizures.- Chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath.- Nausea, vomiting, sores in the mouth, severe or persistent diarrhea, blood in the vomit.- Skin rash, peeling skin, red, swollen, or blistered skin.- Muscle pain, tiredness, weight loss, change in the amount of urine, dry cough, fainting, irritation or, ringing in the ears.*Use with caution in patients receiving anticoagulants or medications that may inhibit platelet function.