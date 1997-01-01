Side effect(s) of Darunavir

Read the side effects of Darunavir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as whole
-
Fever, swelling, dry mouth and sore throat.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and constipation.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, confusion and anxiety.
Respiratory System
-
Cough, hiccups and shortness of breath.
♦
Skin
-
Rash, sweating, toxic epidermal necrolysis
, skin inflammation and blistering.
Metabolic
-
Increase in liver enzyme, cholesterol and blood sugar.
Other Precautions :
* It may increase bleeding events; avoid injury, cuts and bruises.