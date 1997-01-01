Side effect(s) of Darbepoetin alfa

Read the side effects of Darbepoetin alfa as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Injection site pain.- Swelling in the extremities, fatigue, fever, death, fluid retention, influenza-like symptoms, weakness and bleeding.- High or low blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, heart arrest, chest pain and heart failure.- Headache and dizziness.- Diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and constipation.- Muscle spasm, joint pain, limb pain and back pain.- Upper respiratory tract infection, difficulty in breathing, cough and lung inflammation.- Itching.* Avoid excess dosage.