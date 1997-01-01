Side effect(s) of Darbepoetin alfa

Read the side effects of Darbepoetin alfa as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Local
-
Injection site pain.
Body As A Whole
-
Swelling in the extremities, fatigue, fever, death, fluid retention, influenza-like symptoms, weakness and bleeding.
Heart
-
High or low blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, heart arrest, chest pain and heart failure.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache and dizziness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and constipation.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle spasm, joint pain, limb pain and back pain.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, difficulty in breathing, cough and lung inflammation.
Skin
-
Itching.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.