Side effect(s) of Dantrolene

Read the side effects of Dantrolene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, GI bleeding, loss of appetite, difficulty in swallowing, gastric irritation, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting.
Liver
-
Liver inflammation.
Central Nervous System
-
Speech disturbances, seizures, headache, lightheadedness, visual disturbances, double vision, alteration of taste and sleeplessness.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, erratic blood pressure and vein inflammation, heart failure
.
Psychiatric
-
Mental depression, mental confusion and nervousness.
Genitourinary
-
Increased urinary frequency, blood in urine, difficult erection, urinary incontinence, difficult urination and/or urinary retention.
Skin
-
Abnormal hair growth, acne-like rash, itching, hives, eruption and increased sweating.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and backache.
Respiratory
-
Feeling of suffocation and respiratory depression.
Eye and ENT
-
Excessive tearing.
Hypersensitivity
-
Lung infection.
Blood-
Anemia, leukopenia, lymphocytic lymphoma, thrombocytopenia
.
Miscellaneous
-
Chills and fever.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.