Side effect(s) of Cysteamine Bitartrate

Read the side effects of Cysteamine Bitartrate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, bad breath, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, inflammation of the duodenum, gastrointestinal ulceration and bleeding, drowsiness, brain disorder, headache, seizures, lack of muscle coordination, confusion, tremor, abnormal muscular movements, decreased hearing, dizziness.- Hypertension.- Interstitial nephritis, renal failure.- Nervousness, abnormal thinking, depression, emotional lability, hallucinations, nightmares.- Hives.- Loss of vision, eye pain, blurred vision.- Abnormal liver function, anemia, decrease in the number of white blood cells.- Dehydration.* Avoid excess dosage.