Side effect(s) of Cyproheptadine

Read the side effects of Cyproheptadine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination, confusion, restlessness, excitation, nervousness, tremor, irritability, sleeplessness, tingling, convulsions, emotional state, hallucination and faintness.
Skin
-
Rash, edema, excessive sweating, hives and photosensitivity.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision, double vision, fainting and ringing in the ear.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, palpitations, fast heart rate and shock.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Gastrointestinal
-
Liver failure, dryness of mouth, stomach distress, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and jaundice.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary frequency, difficulty in urination, urinary retention and early menses.
Respiratory
-
Dryness of nose and throat, sputum, tightness of chest, wheezing and nasal stuffiness.
Miscellaneous
-
Fatigue, chills, headache and increased appetite/weight gain.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.