Side effect(s) of Cyproheptadine

Read the side effects of Cyproheptadine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination, confusion, restlessness, excitation, nervousness, tremor, irritability, sleeplessness, tingling, convulsions, emotional state, hallucination and faintness.- Rash, edema, excessive sweating, hives and photosensitivity.- Blurred vision, double vision, fainting and ringing in the ear.- Low blood pressure, palpitations, fast heart rate and shock.- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Liver failure, dryness of mouth, stomach distress, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and jaundice.- Urinary frequency, difficulty in urination, urinary retention and early menses.- Dryness of nose and throat, sputum, tightness of chest, wheezing and nasal stuffiness.- Fatigue, chills, headache and increased appetite/weight gain.*Avoid excess dosage.