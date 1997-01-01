Side effect(s) of Cyclobenzaprine

Read the side effects of Cyclobenzaprine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion.
Body as a Whole
-
Fainting and uneasiness.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, dilatation of blood vessels and low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, gastrointestinal pain, thirst, flatulence, swelling of the tongue, abnormal liver function tests and jaundice.
Hypersensitivity
-
Itching, facial swelling, hives and rash.
Musculoskeletal
-
Local weakness.
Central Nervous System
-
Seizures, incoordination, speech disorder, tremors, increased muscle tone, convulsions, muscle twitching, disorientation, depressed mood, abnormal sensations, anxiety, agitation, abnormal thinking and dreaming, hallucinations, excitement and tingling.
Skin
-
Increased sweating.
Special Senses
-
Loss of taste and ringing in the ear.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary frequency and retention.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.