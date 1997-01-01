Side effect(s) of Cyclobenzaprine

Read the side effects of Cyclobenzaprine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion.- Fainting and uneasiness.- Fast heart rate, dilatation of blood vessels and low blood pressure.- Vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, gastrointestinal pain, thirst, flatulence, swelling of the tongue, abnormal liver function tests and jaundice.- Itching, facial swelling, hives and rash.- Local weakness.- Seizures, incoordination, speech disorder, tremors, increased muscle tone, convulsions, muscle twitching, disorientation, depressed mood, abnormal sensations, anxiety, agitation, abnormal thinking and dreaming, hallucinations, excitement and tingling.- Increased sweating.- Loss of taste and ringing in the ear.- Urinary frequency and retention.* Avoid excess dosage.