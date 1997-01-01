Side effect(s) of Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12)

Read the side effects of Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Swelling of lungs, chest pain, congestive heart failure, clot in blood vessels.
Blood
-
Blood disorder.
Gastrointestinal
-
Mild transient diarrhea.
Skin
-
Itching; hives, rash, transitory exanthema (eruption of the skin).
Miscellaneous
-
Swelling of entire body.
Central Nervous System (CNS)
-
Headache, dizziness.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle weakness, cramps, leg pain.
Genitourinary
-
Frequent urination.
Other Precautions :
*Take full course of treatment.