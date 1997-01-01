Side effect(s) of Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12)

Read the side effects of Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Swelling of lungs, chest pain, congestive heart failure, clot in blood vessels.- Blood disorder.- Mild transient diarrhea.- Itching; hives, rash, transitory exanthema (eruption of the skin).- Swelling of entire body.- Headache, dizziness.- Muscle weakness, cramps, leg pain.- Frequent urination.*Take full course of treatment.