Side effect(s) of Co-trimoxazole

Read the side effects of Co-trimoxazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.
Blood
-
Decrease in blood cell counts.
Allergic
-
Skin inflammation, eruptions, rash, itching, redness, hives, bruising and photosensitivity.
Gastrointestinal
-
Liver inflammation/damage, jaundice, hepatic necrosis, elevation in liver enzymes, inflammation of intestine/pancreas/tongue, mouth ulcer, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney failure, Blood Urea Nitrogen and absence of urination.
Central Nervous System
-
Brain inflammation, convulsions, incoordination, fainting, ringing in the ear, headache, hallucinations, depression and nervousness.
Metabolic
-
Low blood sugar.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint/muscle pain.
Respiratory
-
Cough, shortness of breath and lung infection.
Miscellaneous
-
Weakness, fatigue and sleeplessness.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.