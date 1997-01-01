Side effect(s) of Co-trimoxazole

Read the side effects of Co-trimoxazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.- Decrease in blood cell counts.- Skin inflammation, eruptions, rash, itching, redness, hives, bruising and photosensitivity.- Liver inflammation/damage, jaundice, hepatic necrosis, elevation in liver enzymes, inflammation of intestine/pancreas/tongue, mouth ulcer, abdominal pain and diarrhea.- Kidney failure, Blood Urea Nitrogen and absence of urination.- Brain inflammation, convulsions, incoordination, fainting, ringing in the ear, headache, hallucinations, depression and nervousness.- Low blood sugar.- Joint/muscle pain.- Cough, shortness of breath and lung infection.- Weakness, fatigue and sleeplessness.*Avoid excess dosage.