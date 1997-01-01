Side effect(s) of Corticotropin

Read the side effects of Corticotropin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Fluid and Electrolyte Disturbances
-
Sodium retention, fluid retention, potassium loss, calcium loss.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle weakness, loss of muscle mass, pathologic fracture of long bones.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of pancreas, ulcer in esophagus, abdominal distention, peptic ulcer.
Skin
-
Impaired wound healing, lesions, increased sweating, pigmentation, thin, fragile skin, facial redness, acne.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, heart failure, inflammation of blood vessels.
Central Nervous System
-
Convulsions, vertigo, headache; increased intracranial pressure with papilledema (optic disc swelling).
Eye and ENT
-
Glare and decreased visual acuity especially during bright sunlight, increased eye pressure, glaucoma with possible eye nerve damage; protruding eyeball.
Metabolic and Hormonal
-
Negative nitrogen balance, increase in blood sugar, menstrual irregularities, suppression of growth, Cushingoid state.
Miscellaneous
-
Abscess, prolonged use of ACTH may result in antibodies to it and resulting loss of stimulatory effect, thinning of skin.
Other Precautions :
*Do not self-inject this medicine if you do not fully understand how to give the injection and properly dispose of used needles and syringes.