Side effect(s) of Corticotropin

Read the side effects of Corticotropin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Sodium retention, fluid retention, potassium loss, calcium loss.- Muscle weakness, loss of muscle mass, pathologic fracture of long bones.- Inflammation of pancreas, ulcer in esophagus, abdominal distention, peptic ulcer.- Impaired wound healing, lesions, increased sweating, pigmentation, thin, fragile skin, facial redness, acne.- High blood pressure, heart failure, inflammation of blood vessels.- Convulsions, vertigo, headache; increased intracranial pressure with papilledema (optic disc swelling).- Glare and decreased visual acuity especially during bright sunlight, increased eye pressure, glaucoma with possible eye nerve damage; protruding eyeball.- Negative nitrogen balance, increase in blood sugar, menstrual irregularities, suppression of growth, Cushingoid state.- Abscess, prolonged use of ACTH may result in antibodies to it and resulting loss of stimulatory effect, thinning of skin.*Do not self-inject this medicine if you do not fully understand how to give the injection and properly dispose of used needles and syringes.