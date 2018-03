Side effect(s) of Copanlisib

Read the side effects of Copanlisib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Pneumonia, raised blood sugar level, hypertension, diarrhea Mouth ulcer , nausea, vomitingLower respiratory tract infections including Pneumocystis jiroveci infection and bronchopulmonary aspergillosis , pneumonitisPricking or numbness sensation, abnormal sensationsRashes, exfoliative dermatitis , itching, severe skin reactionsDecreased level of white blood cells, platelets, red blood reduced blood phosphate levels, excess uric acid and triglycerides in bloodGeneral weakness or decreased energy, fatigue or asthenia , mucositis, raised level of serum lipasePregnancy test has to be performed before initiating copanlisib treatment and the treatment should be started only if the test results are negative.Caution is required while using copanlisib injection in the elderly as it may lead to serious side effects.Do not mix copanlisib injection with other drugs or diluents. It should be administered through a separate intravenous cannula.