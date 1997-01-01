Side effect(s) of Copanlisib

Read the side effects of Copanlisib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common:
Pneumonia, raised blood sugar level, hypertension, diarrhea
Gastrointestinal: Mouth ulcer
, nausea, vomiting
Respiratory:
Lower respiratory tract infections including Pneumocystis jiroveci infection and bronchopulmonary aspergillosis
, pneumonitis
Nervous system:
Pricking or numbness sensation, abnormal sensations
Skin:
Rashes, exfoliative dermatitis
, itching, severe skin reactions
Blood:
Decreased level of white blood cells, platelets, red blood reduced blood phosphate levels, excess uric acid and triglycerides in blood
Others:
General weakness or decreased energy, fatigue or asthenia
, mucositis, raised level of serum lipase
Other Precautions :
• Pregnancy test has to be performed before initiating copanlisib treatment and the treatment should be started only if the test results are negative.
• Caution is required while using copanlisib injection in the elderly as it may lead to serious side effects.
• Do not mix copanlisib injection with other drugs or diluents. It should be administered through a separate intravenous cannula.