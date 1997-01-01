Side effect(s) of Conivaptan

Read the side effects of Conivaptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anemia.- Abnormal heart rhythm and high/low blood pressure.- Constipation, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.- Swelling in the extremities, injection site reactions such as redness, pain, inflammation, fever and thirst.- Pneumonia and urinary tract infection.- Decrease in blood minerals.- Headache, confusion and sleeplessness.- Throat pain.- Itching.* Avoid excess dosage.