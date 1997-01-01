Side effect(s) of Conivaptan

Read the side effects of Conivaptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Anemia.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm and high/low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
General
-
Swelling in the extremities, injection site reactions such as redness, pain, inflammation, fever and thirst.
Infections
-
Pneumonia and urinary tract infection.
Metabolic
-
Decrease in blood minerals.
Central Nervous system
-
Headache, confusion and sleeplessness.
Respiratory
-
Throat pain.
Skin
-
Itching.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.