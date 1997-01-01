Side effect(s) of Colistimethate Injection

Read the side effects of Colistimethate Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Gastrointestinal upset.- Tingling of extremities and tongue, slurred speech, dizziness and fainting.- Generalized itching, hives and rash.- Fever.- Respiratory disorder and shortness of breath.- Kidney damage and decreased urine output.*Avoid excess dosage and alcohol consumption.