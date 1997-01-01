Side effect(s) of Colistimethate Injection

Read the side effects of Colistimethate Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
Gastrointestinal upset.
Central Nervous System
Tingling of extremities and tongue, slurred speech, dizziness and fainting.
Skin
Generalized itching, hives and rash.
Body as a Whole
Fever.
Respiratory
Respiratory disorder and shortness of breath.
Genitourinary
Kidney damage and decreased urine output.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage and alcohol consumption.