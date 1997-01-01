Side effect(s) of Colestipol

Read the side effects of Colestipol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal pain, cramps, intestinal gas (bloating and flatulence), indigestion, heartburn, diarrhea, loose stools, nausea and vomiting.- Chest pain and fast heart rate.- Rash, hives and skin inflammation.- Musculoskeletal pain, aches, pains in the extremities, joint pain and backache.- Headache, sinus headache, dizziness, lightheadedness and sleeplessness.- Loss of appetite, fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and swelling of the hands or feet.*Avoid excess dosage.