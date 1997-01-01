Side effect(s) of Colestipol

Read the side effects of Colestipol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, cramps, intestinal gas (bloating and flatulence), indigestion, heartburn, diarrhea, loose stools, nausea and vomiting.
Cardiovascular
-
Chest pain and fast heart rate.
Hypersensitivity
-
Rash, hives and skin inflammation.
Musculoskeletal
-
Musculoskeletal pain, aches, pains in the extremities, joint pain and backache.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, sinus headache, dizziness, lightheadedness and sleeplessness.
Miscellaneous
-
Loss of appetite, fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and swelling of the hands or feet.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.