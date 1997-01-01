Side effect(s) of Codeine

Read the side effects of Codeine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating.
Central Nervous System
-
Elevated mood, anxiety, weakness, headache, sleeplessness, agitation, disorientation and visual disturbances.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, loss of appetite, constipation and biliary tract spasm.
Heart
-
Flushing of the face, slow heart rate, palpitation and fainting.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention or hesitancy, absence of urination, reduced sexual activity and/or potency.
Allergic
-
Itching, hives, rash, swelling and rarely bleeding.
Other Precautions :
* Take proper diet, otherwise it may lead to constipation.