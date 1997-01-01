Side effect(s) of Codeine

Read the side effects of Codeine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating.- Elevated mood, anxiety, weakness, headache, sleeplessness, agitation, disorientation and visual disturbances.- Dry mouth, loss of appetite, constipation and biliary tract spasm.- Flushing of the face, slow heart rate, palpitation and fainting.- Urinary retention or hesitancy, absence of urination, reduced sexual activity and/or potency.- Itching, hives, rash, swelling and rarely bleeding.* Take proper diet, otherwise it may lead to constipation.