Side effect(s) of Clopidogrel

Read the side effects of Clopidogrel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Swelling, high blood pressure, inflammation of blood vessels.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, depression, confusion.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, severe allergic reactions (severe rash, itching, swelling, severe dizziness, trouble breathing) Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis.
Eye and ENT
-
Bleeding in retina, conjunctiva.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, stomach upset, nausea, inflammation of colon (including ulcerative or lymphocytic), inflammation of pancreas, mouth ulcer, taste disorders.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection, kidney disease, increased creatinine levels.
Blood
-
Bruising, nose bleeds, anemia, bleeding (including intracranial, GI, and retroperitoneal hemorrhage), and decrease in platelets.
Liver
-
Abnormality in liver enzymes, inflammation of liver.
Metabolic
-
Increase in cholesterol.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, back pain, muscle weakness.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, difficulty in breathing, inflammation of bronchus, stuffy nose, coughing.
Miscellaneous
-
Accidental injury, chest pain, influenza-like symptoms, fatigue, fainting, hypersensitivity reactions, serum sickness, bleeding of wounds.
Other Precautions :
*Do not change the dose or stop taking unless advised by health care provider.