Side effect(s) of Clopidogrel

Read the side effects of Clopidogrel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Swelling, high blood pressure, inflammation of blood vessels.- Headache, dizziness, depression, confusion.- Rash, itching, severe allergic reactions (severe rash, itching, swelling, severe dizziness, trouble breathing) Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis.- Bleeding in retina, conjunctiva.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, stomach upset, nausea, inflammation of colon (including ulcerative or lymphocytic), inflammation of pancreas, mouth ulcer, taste disorders.- Urinary tract infection, kidney disease, increased creatinine levels.- Bruising, nose bleeds, anemia, bleeding (including intracranial, GI, and retroperitoneal hemorrhage), and decrease in platelets.- Abnormality in liver enzymes, inflammation of liver.- Increase in cholesterol.- Muscle pain, back pain, muscle weakness.- Upper respiratory tract infection, difficulty in breathing, inflammation of bronchus, stuffy nose, coughing.- Accidental injury, chest pain, influenza-like symptoms, fatigue, fainting, hypersensitivity reactions, serum sickness, bleeding of wounds.*Do not change the dose or stop taking unless advised by health care provider.