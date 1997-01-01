Side effect(s) of Clonidine

Read the side effects of Clonidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting.- Fever, uneasiness, weakness, pallor and withdrawal syndrome.- Congestive heart failure, stroke, slow/fast heart rate, chest pain, fainting, high blood pressure and palpitations.- Sudden severe confusion, mental depression, hallucinations, localized numbness, abnormal dreams, restlessness, anxiety, agitation, irritability and other behavioral changes.- Angioneurotic edema, rash, hives, itching, hair loss and pigmentation.- Loss of appetite, salivary gland pain- Difficulty in urination.- Breast enlargement in males and weight gain.- Muscle or joint pain and leg cramps.- Blurred vision, decreased lacrimation and burning of eyes.* Do not take more than the recommended dose.