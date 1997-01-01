Side effect(s) of Clonidine

Read the side effects of Clonidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting.
Body as a Whole
-
Fever, uneasiness, weakness, pallor and withdrawal syndrome.
Heart
-
Congestive heart failure, stroke, slow/fast heart rate, chest pain, fainting, high blood pressure and palpitations.
Central Nervous System
-
Sudden severe confusion, mental depression, hallucinations, localized numbness, abnormal dreams, restlessness, anxiety, agitation, irritability and other behavioral changes.
Skin
-
Angioneurotic edema, rash, hives, itching, hair loss and pigmentation.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, salivary gland pain
Genitourinary
-
Difficulty in urination.
Metabolic
-
Breast enlargement in males and weight gain.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle or joint pain and leg cramps.
Eye
-
Blurred vision, decreased lacrimation and burning of eyes.
Other Precautions :
* Do not take more than the recommended dose.