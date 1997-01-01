Side effect(s) of Clomipramine

Read the side effects of Clomipramine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fatigue, increased or decreased weight, flushing, chest pain, fever, chills, allergy and weakness.- Dizziness, lightheadedness, faintness, nervousness, tiredness, confusion, difficulty in sleeping, decreased sexual ability, decreased memory or concentration, headache, speech disorder and emotional lability.- Dry mouth, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, tooth disorder, difficulty in swallowing, nausea and vomiting.- Low blood pressure, palpitation, fast heart rate and fainting.- Inflammation of upper respiratory tract, cough, asthma and difficulty in breathing.-Common- Urinating disorder, urinary tract infection, urinary frequency/retention, painful urination and bladder inflammation.: Painful menstrual period, vaginal inflammation, absence of menstrual period, breast pain and white discharge.: Impotence.- Abnormal vision, taste perversion, ringing in the ear, dilatation of pupil, unequal size of the pupils.- Muscle/joint pain, back pain and muscle weakness.- Anemia and bruising.- Increased thirst.* Do not allow anyone else to take this medication.