Side effect(s) of Clomipramine

Read the side effects of Clomipramine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Fatigue, increased or decreased weight, flushing, chest pain, fever, chills, allergy and weakness.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, faintness, nervousness, tiredness, confusion, difficulty in sleeping, decreased sexual ability, decreased memory or concentration, headache, speech disorder and emotional lability.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, tooth disorder, difficulty in swallowing, nausea and vomiting.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, palpitation, fast heart rate and fainting.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of upper respiratory tract, cough, asthma and difficulty in breathing.
Genitourinary
-Common-
Urinating disorder, urinary tract infection, urinary frequency/retention, painful urination and bladder inflammation.
Female
: Painful menstrual period, vaginal inflammation, absence of menstrual period, breast pain and white discharge.
Male
: Impotence.
Eye and ENT
-
Abnormal vision, taste perversion, ringing in the ear, dilatation of pupil, unequal size of the pupils.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle/joint pain, back pain and muscle weakness.
Blood
-
Anemia and bruising.
Metabolic
-
Increased thirst.
Other Precautions :
* Do not allow anyone else to take this medication.