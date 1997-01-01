Side effect(s) of Clomiphene

Read the side effects of Clomiphene as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Vasomotor flushes.
Central Nervous System
Headache, dizziness, lightheadedness.
Eye
Visual symptoms, blurring spots or flashes, double vision, photophobia.
Gastrointestinal
Abdominal pain/discomfort, distension, bloating, nausea, vomiting.
Genitourinary
Multiple pregnancies, abnormal ovarian enlargement, abnormal uterine bleeding; ovarian cyst formation, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome
, risk of ovarian tumor.
Liver
Liver function tests abnormalities.
Miscellaneous
Breast tenderness and hives.
Other Precautions :
*Pregnancy with more than 1 fetus (eg, twins) is possible while taking
this medication.Consult with your doctor about multiple pregnancy.