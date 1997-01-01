Side effect(s) of Clomethiazole

Read the side effects of Clomethiazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes.- Irritation in nose and eyes.- Excitement, confusion and dependence.- Rashes, hives and allergic reactions.- Alterations in the level of the liver enzymes.- Respiratory depression.*It may cause dizziness, lightheadedness, do not drive a car or operate machinery while taking this medication.* Avoid abrupt withdrawal of the medication.