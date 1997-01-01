Side effect(s) of Clomethiazole

Read the side effects of Clomethiazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes.
Eye and ENT
-
Irritation in nose and eyes.
Central Nervous System
-
Excitement, confusion and dependence.
Skin
-
Rashes, hives and allergic reactions.
Metabolic
-
Alterations in the level of the liver enzymes.
Potentially Fatal
-
Respiratory depression.
Other Precautions :
*It may cause dizziness, lightheadedness, do not drive a car or operate machinery while taking this medication.
* Avoid abrupt withdrawal of the medication.