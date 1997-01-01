Side effect(s) of Clofibrate

Read the side effects of Clofibrate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, loose stools, indigestion, flatulence, stomach inflammation and abdominal distress.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, and fatigue.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle cramping, aching and weakness.
Skin
-
Skin rash, hives, itching, dry brittle hair and hair loss.
Heart
-
Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, and vein inflammation.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia and eosinophilia.
Miscellaneous
-
Weight gain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.