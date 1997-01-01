Side effect(s) of Clofibrate

Read the side effects of Clofibrate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea.- Vomiting, loose stools, indigestion, flatulence, stomach inflammation and abdominal distress.- Headache, dizziness, and fatigue.- Muscle cramping, aching and weakness.- Skin rash, hives, itching, dry brittle hair and hair loss.- Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, and vein inflammation.- Decrease in white blood cells, anemia and eosinophilia.- Weight gain.* Avoid excess dosage.