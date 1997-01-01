Side effect(s) of Clofazimine

Read the side effects of Clofazimine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pigmentation from pink to brownish-black, scaly skin and dryness, rash and itching.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, gastrointestinal intolerance.- Discoloration of cornea and conjunctiva along with dryness and irritation of the eyes.- Discoloration of urine, feces, sputum, sweat, elevated blood sugar, elevated ESR(erythrocyte sedimentation rate).- Dizziness, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, giddiness, nerve pain, taste disorder.*Do not change the dosage without your doctor's advice.