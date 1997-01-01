Side effect(s) of Clofazimine

Read the side effects of Clofazimine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Skin
-
Pigmentation from pink to brownish-black, scaly skin and dryness, rash and itching.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, gastrointestinal intolerance.
Eye
-
Discoloration of cornea and conjunctiva along with dryness and irritation of the eyes.
Other
-
Discoloration of urine, feces, sputum, sweat, elevated blood sugar, elevated ESR(erythrocyte sedimentation rate).
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, giddiness, nerve pain, taste disorder.
Other Precautions :
*Do not change the dosage without your doctor's advice.