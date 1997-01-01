Side effect(s) of Clofarabine

Read the side effects of Clofarabine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and transfusion reaction.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, flushing and high blood pressure.
♦
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, gum bleeding, nausea, sore throat, vomiting, GI bleeding.
General
-
Fluid retention, fatigue, injection site pain, lethargy, fever and rigors.
Liver
-
Liver enlargement and jaundice.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite and decreased weight.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint/muscle pain, back pain and pain in limb.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, tremor, anxiety, depression and irritability.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine.
Respiratory
-
Cough, difficulty in breathing, nose bleed and respiratory distress.
Skin
-
Contusion, skin inflammation, dry skin, redness, blister and itching.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.