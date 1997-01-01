Side effect(s) of Clindamycin

Read the side effects of Clindamycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, inflammation of intestine/esophagus, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Hypersensitivity
-
Rash and hives.
Skin
-
Itching and vaginal inflammation.
Liver
-
Jaundice and abnormal liver function tests.
Genitourinary
-
BUN (blood urea nitrogen) , protein in urine and absence of urine.
Blood
-
Eosinophilia and decreased white blood cells.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.