Side effect(s) of Clindamycin

Read the side effects of Clindamycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal pain, inflammation of intestine/esophagus, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.- Rash and hives.- Itching and vaginal inflammation.- Jaundice and abnormal liver function tests.- BUN (blood urea nitrogen) , protein in urine and absence of urine.- Eosinophilia and decreased white blood cells.- Joint inflammation.* Avoid excess dosage.