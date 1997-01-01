Side effect(s) of Clemastine

Read the side effects of Clemastine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, CNS depression, dizziness and sedation.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, constipation, nausea and vomiting.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, headache, palpitations and fast heart rate.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary frequency, difficult urination, urinary retention and early menses.
Miscellaneous
-
Blurred vision, thickened respiratory secretions and ringing in the ear.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid maximum sun exposure.
* Avoid excess dosage.