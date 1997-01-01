Side effect(s) of Clemastine

Read the side effects of Clemastine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, CNS depression, dizziness and sedation.- Diarrhea, constipation, nausea and vomiting.- Low blood pressure, headache, palpitations and fast heart rate.- Urinary frequency, difficult urination, urinary retention and early menses.- Blurred vision, thickened respiratory secretions and ringing in the ear.* Avoid maximum sun exposure.* Avoid excess dosage.